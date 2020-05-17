COVID-19: Singapore reports 682 new cases, total at 28,038

A barber wearing a face mask as a prevention measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus attends to a customer at a hair salon, after they reopened as restrictions to contain the outbreak were relaxed, in Singapore on May 12, 2020. (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)





SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported a preliminary 682 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Sunday (17 May) noon, bringing the total to 28,038.

The vast majority of the cases are foreign workers living in dormitories. There are four cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Dozens of clusters linked to foreign worker dorms have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster of over 2,500 cases linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Sungei Tengah Lodge and Tuas View Dormitory.

The three are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas. Some 400,000 foreign workers live in dorms here in Singapore.

Some 20,000 infected foreign workers are expected to be discharged by end-May, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong at a press conference on Tuesday.

Apart from the 22 who have passed away due to COVID-19 complications, nine patients who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

It had also noted that 86 male foreign workers aged 25 to 59 died due to heart disease in Singapore in 2018.

As of 10 May, the ministry has conducted 224,262 swab tests, of which 216,102 were done on unique individuals.

This translates to around 39,300 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 37,900 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.





