COVID-19: Singapore reports 451 new cases, total at 28,794

A resident displays the Singapore flag as a show of solidarity against the outbreak here on 12 May, 2020. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a preliminary 451 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Tuesday (19 May) noon, bringing the total to 28,794.

Of them, the vast majority are foreign workers living in dormitories, said the ministry, while one case is a Singaporean or permanent resident.

It added that more details will be provided in its press release issued at night.

Dozens of clusters linked to foreign worker dorms have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Sungei Tengah Lodge and Tuas View Dormitory.

The three are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas. Some 400,000 foreign workers live in dorms here in Singapore.

Some 20,000 infected foreign workers are expected to be discharged by end-May, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong at a press conference last Tuesday.

MOH’S STATEMENT IN FULL

Over 9,300 discharged in total

With 998 more cases of COVID-19 infection discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, a total of 9,340 cases here have fully recovered from the infection, said the ministry on Monday.

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while 16 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Apart from 22 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, nine others who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

It had also noted that 86 male foreign workers aged 25 to 59 died due to heart disease in Singapore in 2018.

As of 10 May, the ministry has conducted 246,254 swab tests, of which 186,183 were done on unique individuals.

This translates to around 43,200 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 32,700 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

