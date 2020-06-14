COVID-19: Singapore reports 407 new cases; 9 in community





A man wearing a face mask uses a thermal scanner to check on the temperature of an individual before he can enter a building in Singapore. (AP Photo/YK Chan)





SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 407 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Sunday (14 June) noon, bringing the total number of cases to 40,604.

It said in a press release that the vast majority of the cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. “Based on our investigations so far, there are nine cases in the community, of whom four are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents and five are work pass holders,” the MOH said.

Further updates will be given by the MOH later on Sunday night.

MORE DETAILS TO COME

