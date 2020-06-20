COVID-19: Singapore reports 218 new cases; no Singaporean/PR cases

People eat at a hawker centre in Singapore as restrictions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus are eased. (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily reported 218 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Saturday (19 June) noon, bringing the total to 41,833.

There are no Singaporean or permanent resident cases.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are two cases in the community, both of whom are work pass holders.” said the MOH, adding that the vast majority are foreign workers living in dormitories.

The ministry said that more details will be provided in its press release issued at night.

Dozens of clusters linked to foreign worker dorms have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster of 2,766 cases linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Sungei Tengah Lodge with 2,044 cases, Jurong Penjuru Dormitory with 1,771 cases, Cassia @ Penjuru with 1,464 cases, and Tuas View Dormitory with 1,407 cases.

These dorms, the top five clusters with the highest number of cases here, account for some 24 per cent of the total 39,223 infected workers living in dorms. Some 400,000 such workers live in dorms here.

Over 33,400 patients have recovered

With 747 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Friday, 33,459 cases – or 80.4 per cent of the total tally – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 212 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while two are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 7,918 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 26 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 10 others who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another three, including the 44-year-old male Indian national who died on Monday, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

As of 15 June, the ministry has conducted 576,189 swab tests, of which 340,894 were done on unique individuals. This translates to around 101,100 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 59,800 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

Singapore has entered Phase 2 of its reopening – with various safe distancing measures still in place – on Friday. This phase is expected to last up to six months or longer, according to authorities.

With more returning to workplaces, the MOH said on Thursday that it will extend testing to all individuals aged 45 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection from later next week. It will be progressively be extended to more groups, it added.

