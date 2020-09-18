Covid-19 Singapore: A ‘pandemic of inequality’ exposed

Zakir Hossain Khokan has just about had enough.

It's been weeks since he was last allowed out of the room he shares with 11 others.

The room is bare, except for six metal-framed bunk beds. Clothes and the odd towel hang in front of the beds, providing some semblance of privacy.

"Day and night, we are just inside one room," he says. "It's actually torturing our mind. It's like jail."

"Then we can't social distance because there's no space."

Having already caught Covid-19, recovered, and gone back to work, Zakir thought his worst days were behind him. His dormitory was declared cleared of the virus in June.

But last month a new cluster developed at the dorm, and like thousands of migrant workers, he was ordered back into quarantine.

Once lauded for its containment of the virus, Singapore's success crumbled when the virus reached its many foreign worker dormitories, something activists say should have been seen coming a mile off.

Now months on, Singapore is reporting single figure daily cases in the local community. People are going back to work, cinemas have reopened and laughter can be heard coming out of restaurants again.

But many of Singapore's lowest earners remain indoors, facing uncertainty.

The men who built the city

Singapore saw its first imported virus cases in late January - weeks later, it had more than 100 cases.

A huge contact tracing programme began and a national coronavirus-tracing app was rolled out. Public cautions were increased and clearly communicated. Harvard epidemiologists called Singapore's system the "gold standard of near perfect detection".

But there was a crisis building, unseen by most of the population.

Singapore is home to more than 300,000 low-wage foreign workers from countries like India and Bangladesh, who mainly work in industries like construction and manufacturing.

Their right to live in Singapore is tied to their job and their employer must provide accommodation, at a cost. They commute from their dorms in packed vans to building sites where they work and take breaks alongside men from other crowded dorms - perfect conditions for the virus to spread.

With no legal maximum occupancy rules, in pre-Covid times it was normal for up to 20 men to share a room in a dorm.

In late March, migrant rights group Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2) warned that the "risk of a new cluster among this group remains undeniable".

Weeks after a partial national lockdown largely brought the situation among the general public under control, the activists' predictions came true. Hundreds of new migrant worker cases were being discovered each day.

Since mid-April, the government has released two distinct daily figures - the cases amongst the local community and the cases in the dormitories.

The statistics show the stark contrast between the high number of cases in the dorms and the number of cases in the community, which are so low they barely register in the graph below.

"Covid-19, much like any other pandemic, is a pandemic of inequality," Mohan Dutta, professor of Communication at Massey University, told the BBC.

"How we communicate it - like the idea of reporting two different numbers in Singapore… [these] make the inequalities even more evident. One might even go so far as to say its [an example of] 'othering'."

