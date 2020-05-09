COVID-19: Singapore lists out places where it is mandatory to deploy SafeEntry

People waiting to enter a supermarket using the SafeEntry app to log their check-in to the premises. (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The multi-ministry taskforce against COVID-19 has listed places where the SafeEntry system must be implemented to log the check-in of employees and visitors from 12 May.

Deployment of the national digital check-in system will be made mandatory for places where individuals are likely to be in close proximity for prolonged periods or in enclosed spaces, or where there is higher traffic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a media release on Saturday (9 May), the places listed by the taskforce include:

Workplaces such as offices and factories;

Schools and educational institutes;

Pre-schools;

Healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinics;

Residential care facilities such as nursing homes;

Hairdressers and barbers;

Supermarkets;

Selected popular wet markets (Geylang Serai Market, Chong Pang Market, Block 20/21 Marsiling Lane, and Block 505 Jurong West Street 52);

Malls;

Hotels.

To be progressively rolled out to taxis

SafeEntry will also be progressively rolled out to taxis from 12 May to better support contact tracing efforts for street-hail trips. Commuters should scan the SafeEntry QR codes deployed in taxis when taking street-hail trips.

Retail outlets where customers are unlikely to be in close proximity for a prolonged period of time – such as pharmacies, convenience stores and heartland provision shops – are encouraged, but not required, to implement SafeEntry for customers.

Food and beverages (F&B) outlets are not required to deploy SafeEntry for customers for now, as they are only open for delivery and/or takeaway. Retail and F&B outlets must still implement SafeEntry for employees as per all workplaces.

The list of places where SafeEntry must be deployed will be updated as more activities and services are resumed.

To date, SafeEntry has been deployed at over 16,000 premises. Employees and visitors of businesses and services should check-in and check-out of workplaces and other venues using the app, to help contact tracers establish cluster links and transmission chains.

Story continues

Safe management practices for businesses, individuals

Meanwhile, the multi-ministry taskforce has advised all businesses and individuals to uphold practices and measures that minimise the need for prolonged interactions, as Singapore gradually resumes activities amid the COVID-19 circuit breaker period.

It had earlier announced a set of safe management practices for businesses and individuals to adopt in order to support the safe and gradual resumption of normal activities.

The safe management practices include telecommuting, avoiding face-to-face meetings, and regular disinfection of common touch points and equipment. At work premises, workers should avoid all social interactions with their colleagues, including during meals and break times.

Everyone must wear masks when outside of the home. Basic hygiene practices such as staying home when unwell, and practising good hand and personal hygiene must continue.

The Ministry of Manpower and other relevant agencies will be issuing more details on the safe management measures which employers are required to implement in various workplace settings, including offices, common meeting and rest areas, factories, customer-facing settings and transportation.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

COVID-19: Measures to protect seniors will continue after circuit breaker period

COVID-19: Review underway as healthcare staff, volunteers test positive

COVID-19: Use of TraceTogether, masks to continue after circuit breaker

'SPOT' robot on trial at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park to assist in safe distancing efforts

'I feel more safe here': Migrant workers now living at some LTA construction sites