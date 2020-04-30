COVID-19: Singapore crosses 16,000 mark with 528 new cases, including 6 S'poreans and PRs

Healthcare workers wearing protective masks are seen in the compound of a dormitory here on 29 April, 2020. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a preliminary 528 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Thursday (30 April) noon, bringing the total to 16,169 – the highest recorded in Southeast Asia.

This comes more than a week after it confirmed a single-day high of 1,426 new cases.

The vast majority of the new cases are foreign workers living in dorms, said the ministry, noting that six are Singaporeans and permanent residents.

It added that more details will be shared when its daily press release is issued at night.

More than 50 clusters linked to foreign worker dormitories have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Sungei Tengah Lodge and Tuas View Dormitory.

The three are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas. Some 300,000 foreign workers live in dorms here in Singapore.

This story will be updated later.

MOH STATEMENT IN FULL

JUST IN: Singapore crosses 16,000 mark with 528 new COVID-19 caseshttps://t.co/mEpiXoHyyj pic.twitter.com/4US16qMlC7 — Yahoo Singapore (@YahooSG) April 30, 2020

1,188 patients discharged in total

The ministry said on Tuesday that 1,188 have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving while 22 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Over 12,700 patients who exhibit mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for the virus, are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

A total of 14 people have died from complications of the virus here, including two Singaporean men, aged 81 and 82, who succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday.

Four patients who tested positive for the virus have died from causes unrelated to COVID-19.

The latest fatalities include a 40-year-old Malaysian man who died of a heart attack on 18 April and a 46-year-old Indian national whose fatal injuries were linked to a fall from height after being found at a staircase landing in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital last week. Both had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to their deaths.

As of 27 April, the ministry has conducted 143,919 swab tests, of which 99,929 were done on unique individuals.

