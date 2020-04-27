COVID-19: Singapore crosses 14,000 mark with 799 new cases, majority foreign workers in dorms

Crew members wearing protective equipment hand out forms to the first patients during the COVID-19 outbreak, at Changi Exhibition Centre on 25 April, 2020. (PHOTO: CEC Facility Executive Committee via Reuters)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed a preliminary 799 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Monday (27 April) noon, bringing the total to 14,423 – the highest recorded in Southeast Asia.

This comes a week after it reported a single-day high of 1,426 new cases.

The vast majority of the new cases are foreign workers living in dorms, said the ministry, noting that 14 are Singaporeans and permanent residents.

It added that more details will be shared when its daily press release is issued at night.

Around 52 clusters linked to foreign worker dormitories have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Sungei Tengah Lodge and Tuas View Dormitory.

The three are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas. Some 300,000 foreign workers live in dorms here in Singapore.

This story will be updated later.

22 cases in intensive care

The ministry said on Sunday that 1,060 patients have fully recovered from the infection, while 22 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Some 11,000 patients are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

To date, 12 cases here have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, including an 84-year-old Singaporean woman who succumbed to the virus on Tuesday night.

Three patients, who tested positive for the virus, have died from causes unrelated to COVID-19. The latest such fatality was a 40-year-old Malaysian man who died of a heart attack on 18 April. He had tested positive for the virus the day before.

Separately, a 46-year-old Indian migrant worker, identified by the ministry as case 8190, died after being found at a staircase landing in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on Thursday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to his death.

“The cause of death for case 8190 was multiple injuries consistent with those resulting from a fall from height, and was not due to complications from COVID-19 infection,” the ministry said last Friday.

As of 20 April, the ministry has conducted 121,774 swab tests, of which 82,644 were done on unique individuals.

