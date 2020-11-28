COVID-19: Singapore confirms six new cases, one from community

People play beach volleyball at East Coast Park in Singapore. (PHOTO: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed six new COVID-19 cases in Singapore on Saturday (28 November), taking the country’s total case count to 58,205.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted infection.

“Based on our investigations so far, the case is in the community, and was detected from our community surveillance testing of stallholders in and around Tekka Centre on 26 November. Her serological test result has come back positive, which indicates likely past infection,” said the ministry.

“In addition, there are five imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.”

More details will be provided later at night, said the MOH.

This story will be updated later.

99% of total cases have recovered; 1 in ICU

With seven more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Friday, 58,111 cases – or 99.8 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 31 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 29 patients – with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive – are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 28 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

