COVID-19: Singapore confirms nine new cases, one in the community

A Chinese traveller comes out of the arrival hall after landing at Singapore Changi Airport in Singapore. (PHOTO: Then Chih Wey/Xinhua via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Tuesday (10 November) noon, taking the country’s total to 58,073.

There are two new cases of locally-transmitted COVID-19 infection.

“Based on our investigations so far, one is in the community, and one resides in a dormitory,” said the ministry.

“In addition, there are seven imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.”

More details will be provided later at night, said the MOH.

This story will be updated later

99% of total cases have recovered

With six more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Monday, 57,981 cases – or 99.9 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 34 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 21 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 28 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

