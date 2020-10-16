COVID-19: Singapore confirms nine new cases, eight of them imported

Participant of a local tourism group tour of Kampong Lorong Buangkok, the last remaining village in Singapore. (PHOTO: Reuters/Edgar Su)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Friday (16 October) noon, taking the country’s total cases to 57,901.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted COVID-19 infection.

“Based on our investigations so far, the case resides in a dormitory and there are no new cases in the community,” said the ministry.

“In addition, there are eight imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.”

More details will be released at night, added MOH.

This story will be updated later.

99% of total cases have recovered; none in ICU

With 12 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Thursday, 57,764 cases – or 99.8 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 36 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 64 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 28 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

