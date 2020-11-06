COVID-19: Singapore confirms four new cases, all imported

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed four new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Friday (6 November) noon, taking the country’s total to 58,047.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted COVID-19 infection.

“There are four imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore,” said the ministry.

More details will be provided later at night, said the MOH.

99% of total cases have recovered; none in ICU

With 11 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Thursday, 57,949 cases – or 99.8 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 40 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 26 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 28 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

