COVID-19: Singapore confirms eight new cases, seven of them imported

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Thursday (22 October) noon, taking the country’s total cases to 57,941.

There is one case of locally-transmitted COVID-19 infection.

“Based on our investigations so far, the case resides in a dormitory and there are no new cases in the community,” said the ministry.

“In addition, there are seven imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.”

More details will be released at night, added MOH.

This story will be updated later.

99% of total cases have recovered; none in ICU

With two more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Wednesday, 57,821 cases – or 99.8 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 43 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 41 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 28 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

Man who flung kitten to death while threatening wife is jailed, barred from owning pets for a year

Former ISA detainee jailed for lying in passport application

On The Mic: 5 things to know about MP Louis Ng

Police report filed by NUS against sacked teaching staff for sexual misconduct