COVID-19: Singapore confirms 9 new cases, none in the community

A tour guide shows a traditional clothes iron in Kampong Lorong Buangkok, the last remaining village in Singapore. (PHOTO: Reuters/Edgar Su)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Thursday (8 October) noon, taking the country’s total to 57,849.

There are four new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 infection.

“Based on our investigations so far, all four reside in dormitories and there is none in the community,” said the ministry.

“In addition, there are five imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.”

More details will be released at night, added the ministry.

This story will be updated later.

99% of total cases have recovered, 1 in ICU

With 12 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Wednesday, 57,624 cases – or 99.6 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 39 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 150 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 27 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Other Singapore stories:

Singapore to pilot cruises to nowhere from Nov, with enhanced safety protocols

Singapore among countries which Japan plans to remove travel ban next month: report

Entertainment and massage outlets in central area raided during police operations

Leong Sze Hian declines to enter witness box in defamation suit by Lee Hsien Loong