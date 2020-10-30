COVID-19: Singapore confirms 9 new cases, 1 in the community

People taking photographs of a dinosaur model along Changi Jurassic Mile, a leisure path way in Singapore. (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Friday (30 October) noon, taking its total case count to 58,003.

There are two new cases of locally-transmitted COVID-19 infection.

“Based on our investigations so far, one is in the community, and one resides in a dormitory,” said the ministry.

“In addition, there are seven imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.”

More details will be provided later at night, said the MOH.

99% of total cases have recovered; none in ICU

With nine more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Thursday, 57,899 cases – or 99.8 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 37 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 30 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 28 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

