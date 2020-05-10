COVID-19: Singapore confirms 876 new cases, total crosses 23,000

A vendor wearing a protective face mask serving a customer at a fruit stall in Singapore (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a preliminary 876 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Sunday (10 May) noon, bringing the total to 23,336.

The vast majority of the new cases are foreign workers living in dorms, said the ministry. Three cases are Singaporeans/permanent residents.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The MOH said more details will be shared when its daily press release is issued at night.

More than 50 clusters linked to foreign worker dormitories have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Tuas View Dormitory and Sungei Tengah Lodge.

The three are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas. Some 400,000 foreign workers live in dorms here in Singapore.

This story will be updated later.

Over 2,000 patients discharged in total

The ministry on Saturday confirmed that 2,296 patients have fully recovered from the infection. Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while 23 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Apart from the 20 COVID-related deaths, six patients who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes, including a 44-year-old Bangladeshi man who died of a heart attack on Tuesday.

As of 4 May, the ministry has conducted 175,604 swab tests, of which 123,525 were done on unique individuals.

This translates to about 30,800 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and around 21,600 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

SIA, SilkAir passengers must bring face masks and wear throughout flights

COVID-19: Singapore lists out places where it is mandatory to deploy SafeEntry app

COVID-19: Measures to protect seniors will continue after circuit breaker period

COVID-19: Use of TraceTogether, masks to continue after circuit breaker

'I feel more safe here': Migrant workers now living at some LTA construction sites