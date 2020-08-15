COVID-19: Singapore confirms 81 new cases; 10 imported cases from a vessel which arrived on 8 Aug

Cyclists ride along Marina Bay overlooking the financial business district in Singapore. (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 81 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Saturday (15 August) noon, taking the country’s total case count to 55,661.

Of the cases, there are three community cases and 16 imported cases, with the remaining mostly being cases of work permit holders currently under quarantine.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are three cases in the community, of whom two are Singaporeans/permanent residents and one is a work pass holder.,” said the MOH.

“In addition, there are 16 imported cases, of whom 10 are from a vessel which arrived in Singapore on 8 August. Prior to being conveyed to the hospital, all crew members had not disembarked from the vessel. The rest of the imported cases had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.”

More details will be provided later at night, added the ministry.

This story will be updated later.

Over 51,000 discharged; none in ICU

With 313 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Friday, 51,049 cases – some 91 per cent of the tally – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 79 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 4,425 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 27 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

