COVID-19: Singapore confirms 632 new cases, crosses 19,000 mark

A woman wearing a protective mask walks past a cordoned off seating area here on 5 May, 2020. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a preliminary 632 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Tuesday (5 May) noon, bringing the total to 19,410 – the highest recorded in Southeast Asia.

The vast majority of the new cases are foreign workers living in dorms, said the ministry. Nine are Singaporeans and permanent residents.

It added that more details will be shared when its daily press release is issued at night.

More than 50 clusters linked to foreign worker dormitories have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Tuas View Dormitory and Sungei Tengah Lodge.

The three are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas. Some 400,000 foreign workers live in dorms here in Singapore.

This story will be updated later.

MOH STATEMENT IN FULL

49 more patients discharged; 25 in ICU

The MOH said on Monday that 49 more patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 1,457 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged.

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving while 25 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Eighteen people have succumbed to OVID-19 complications, including an 86-year-old Singaporean woman who died on Sunday.

Separately, five patients who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes.

The latest fatalities include a 46-year-old Indian national whose fatal injuries were linked to a fall from height after being found at a staircase landing in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on 23 April. He had tested positive for the virus prior to his death.

Another is a 47-year-old Bangladeshi man who died of ischaemic heart disease last Friday. He was confirmed to have been infected with the virus after his death.

As of 27 April, the ministry has conducted 143,919 swab tests, of which 99,929 were done on unique individuals.

