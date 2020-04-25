COVID-19: Singapore confirms 618 new cases. total at 12,693

Migrant workers in a dormitory waiting to receive sahur (pre-dawn meal) from non-governmental organisations in Singapore. (PHOTO: Ore Huiying/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a preliminary 618 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Saturday (25 April) noon, bringing the total to 12,693 – the highest recorded in Southeast Asia.

This comes five days after it confirmed a single-day high of 1,426 new cases.

The vast majority of the new cases are foreign workers living in dorms, said the ministry. Seven cases are Singaporeans/permanent residents.

It added that more details will be shared when its daily press release is issued at night.

Around 50 clusters linked to foreign worker dormitories have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Sungei Tengah Lodge and Tuas View Dormitory.

The three are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas and account for some 40 per cent of the total infected cases living in dorms across Singapore.

Some 300,000 foreign workers live in dorms here in Singapore.

This story will be updated later.

956 patients recovered, 24 in ICU

The MOH on Friday said a total of 956 patients have fully recovered and have been discharged, while 24 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

To date, 12 cases here have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, including an 84-year-old Singaporean woman who succumbed to the virus on Tuesday night.

Three patients, who tested positive for the virus, have died from causes unrelated to COVID-19. The latest such fatality was a 40-year-old Malaysian man who died of a heart attack on Saturday. He had tested positive for the virus the day before.

Separately, a 46-year-old Indian migrant worker, identified by the ministry as case 8190, died after being found at a staircase landing in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on Thursday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to his death.

“The cause of death for case 8190 was multiple injuries consistent with those resulting from a fall from height, and was not due to complications from COVID-19 infection,” the ministry said on Friday.

As of 20 April, the ministry has conducted 121,774 swab tests, of which 82,644 were done on unique individuals.

