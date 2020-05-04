COVID-19: Singapore confirms 573 more cases, total at 18,778

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a preliminary 573 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Monday (4 May) noon, bringing the total to 18,778 – the highest recorded in Southeast Asia.

The vast majority of the new cases are foreign workers living in dorms, said the ministry, noting that five are Singaporeans and permanent residents.

It added that more details will be shared when its daily press release is issued at night.

More than 50 clusters linked to foreign worker dormitories have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Tuas View Dormitory and Sungei Tengah Lodge.

The three are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas. Some 400,000 foreign workers live in dorms here in Singapore.

This story will be updated later.

MOH STATEMENT IN FULL

1,408 patients recovered in total

The MOH said on Sunday that 1,408 patients have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Most hospitalised cases are stable or improving while 22 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, the ministry added.

A total of 18 people have succumbed to OVID-19 complications, including an 86-year-old Singaporean woman who died on Sunday.

Separately, five patients who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes.

The latest fatalities include a 46-year-old Indian national whose fatal injuries were linked to a fall from height after being found at a staircase landing in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital last week. He had tested positive for the virus prior to his death.

Another is a 47-year-old Bangladeshi man who died of ischaemic heart disease last Friday. He was confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 after his death.

As of 27 April, the ministry has conducted 143,919 swab tests, of which 99,929 were done on unique individuals.

