COVID-19: Singapore confirms 533 new cases, total at 32,876

A man passes a closed-off mall amid the coronavirus outbreak here on 26 May, 2020. (PHOTO: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a preliminary 533 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Wednesday (27 May) noon, bringing the total to 32,876.

Of them, the vast majority are foreign workers living in dormitories, said the ministry, while three remaining cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

It added that more details will be provided in its press release issued at night.

Dozens of clusters linked to foreign worker dorms have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster of over 2,500 cases linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Sungei Tengah Lodge, Tuas View Dormitory and Jurong Penjuru Dormitory.

They are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas. Some 400,000 foreign workers live in dorms here in Singapore.

Some 20,000 infected foreign workers are expected to be discharged by the end of this month, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong at a press conference on 12 May.

MOH’S STATEMENT IN FULL

Over 16,400 discharged in total

With 706 more cases of COVID-19 infection discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, a total of 16,444 cases here have fully recovered from the infection, said the MOH on Tuesday.

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while eight are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Apart from 23 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, nine others who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and two whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

It had also noted that 86 male foreign workers aged 25 to 59 died due to heart disease in Singapore in 2018.

As of 25 May, the ministry has conducted 334,691 swab tests, of which 218,996 were done on unique individuals.

This translates to around 58,700 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 38,400 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

