COVID-19: Singapore confirms 49 new cases of infection with 1 community case

Migrant workers seen at work in the Queen’s Road area. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed the detection of another 49 cases of COVID-19 infection as of noon on Sunday (13 Sept), taking Singapore’s total case count to 57,406.

There is one community case, who is a Work Pass holder, and eight imported cases, all off whom have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arriving in Singapore.

MORE DETAILS TO COME

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

COVID-19: Singapore confirms 42 new cases, 4 in the community

Parti Liyani case: Acquitted maid's pro-bono lawyer lauds NGOs for giving migrant workers hope

Malaysia looking to reopen border with Singapore in January: report

Singapore, Japan to set up green lane travel arrangement from 18 Sept