COVID-19: Singapore confirms 49 new cases including 32 imported; total at 558

A couple wearing face masks walk along a park near a public housing area in Singapore on 24 March, 2020. (PHOTO: AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (23 March) announced 49 COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country’s total to 558.

Tuesday’s count is the second-highest after Monday’s announcement of 54 new cases.

Of these, 32 are imported – 25 are Singapore residents while five are long-term pass holders. 14 of them had travel history to the UK while other countries include Malaysia, France, Indonesia and the US.

Out of the remaining 17 local transmissions, 13 currently have no established links.

In all, 154 patients have fully recovered from the virus and have been discharged from hospital.

Most of the remaining hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while 17 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Singapore’s first two deaths from COVID-19 – a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and a 64-year-old Indonesian man – were announced by Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on Saturday.

Contact tracing is ongoing for a total of 31 locally-transmitted cases – out of over 210 local transmissions – to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to affected countries or regions.

According to the MOH, a total of 298 cases here are imported as of Monday, of which only 40 are visitors.

As of Monday noon, the MOH has also identified 8,351 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 2,529 are currently quarantined, and 5,822 have completed their quarantine.

More details will be revealed later Tuesday during MOH’s daily update



