COVID-19: Singapore confirms 49 more cases, 3 new clusters including Mustafa Centre, Keppel Shipyard

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) identified on Thursday (2 April) 49 more coronavirus cases and three more clusters here, bringing the country’s total to 1,049.

The three new clusters are Mustafa Centre at 45 Syed Alwi Road, a construction site at Maxwell MRT station at 50 Neil Road as well as Keppel Shipyard.

This comes a day after a single-day high report of 74 cases.

Of the 49 new cases, eight are imported while 41 are local transmissions.

15 locally-transmitted cases have no established links, while 26 are linked to previous cases or clusters.



266 discharged, more than 4,800 quarantined

As of Wednesday, 21 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In total, 266 patients have fully recovered and been discharged.

Most of the remaining 461 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while 24 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, up from 22.

291 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for the virus are isolated and cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC.

Four have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, with the latest fatality – a 68-year-old Indonesian man – succumbing to it early Thursday morning.

The MOH also said that contact tracing is underway for 115 local transmissions with no links to previous cases or travel history to affected countries or regions. According to the ministry, 523 cases are imported, of which 55 are visitors.

As of Wednesday noon, the MOH has identified 14,050 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 4,803 are currently quarantined, and 9,247 have completed their quarantine.

Last Wednesday in Parliament, Health Minister and COVID-19 multi-ministry taskforce co-chair Gan Kim Yong said cases will continue to rise, as some of around 200,000 overseas Singaporeans return home.

All Singapore residents and long-term pass holders returning from overseas apart from Hubei province must serve the 14-day stay-home notice, while those returning from Hubei must serve a 14-day quarantine. All short-term visitors are barred from entering or transiting via Singapore.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also the taskforce co-chair, had last Wednesday in Parliament described Singapore’s situation as being in a “critical phase” in its fight against the virus and noted the possibility for the introduction of more drastic measures as cases continue to rise.

These would include the suspension of schools and closure of some workplaces, aside from those providing essential services.

From this month, all primary schools, secondary schools, junior colleges, and centralised institutes will conduct one day of home-based learning per week, as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Stricter measures to cap social gatherings

Stricter measures were announced last Tuesday to combat community transmission of the virus, including capping social gatherings to 10 people or less as well as closing all entertainment venues – including bars, clubs and cinemas – from 11.59pm last Thursday till end-April, or longer.

Patients who flout their five-day medical leave can face steep penalties such as a fine of up to $10,000, according to the MOH’s latest updates to the Infectious Diseases Act.

Anyone who flouts the 14-day stay-home notice by leaving the place of accommodation or residence they are serving the notice in will also be subjected to such penalties.

Those on five-day sick leave or serving a stay-home notice must wear a mask if they have to leave their place of accommodation to seek emergency medical treatment.

The same penalties also apply to those who intentionally sit on a seat or stand in a queue less than one metre away from another person in public venues, from now till end-April.

The Singapore government would allocate over $48 billion to combat the “unprecedented” COVID-19 crisis, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in his Ministerial Statement in Parliament last Thursday.

The sum is on top of the $6.4 billion Unity Budget announced by Heng in February that was meant to alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic.

To date, there are over 950,000 COVID-19 cases globally. Over 48,000 have died from the virus, with the death tolls in Spain and Italy accounting for almost half of the figure.

At over 215,000 cases, the US now holds the record of having the largest number of patients globally, followed by Italy and Spain at over 110,000 cases each, and China at over 81,000.

