COVID-19: Singapore confirms 465 new cases, total at 27,356

Customers in face masks outside a hair salon in Singapore. (PHOTO: Maverick Asio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a preliminary 465 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Saturday (16 May) noon, bringing the total to 27,356.

Of them, the vast majority are foreign workers living in dorms, said the ministry, while four cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

It added that more details will be provided in its press release issued at night.

Dozens of clusters linked to foreign worker dorms have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster of over 2,500 cases linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Sungei Tengah Lodge and Tuas View Dormitory.

The three are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas. Some 400,000 foreign workers live in dorms here in Singapore.

Some 20,000 infected foreign workers are expected to be discharged by end-May, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong at a press conference on Tuesday.

As of the press conference, 1,735 such workers have recovered and have been discharged.

Over 7,200 patients discharged in total

With the single-day high of 1,275 patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, a total of 7,248 cases here have fully recovered from the infection, said the ministry on Friday.

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while 18 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Over 18,000 cases who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for the virus are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 21 who have passed away due to COVID-19 complications, nine patients who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

It had also noted that 86 male foreign workers aged 25 to 59 died due to heart disease in Singapore in 2018.

As of 10 May, the ministry has conducted 224,262 swab tests, of which 216,102 were done on unique individuals.

This translates to around 39,300 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 37,900 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

