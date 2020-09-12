COVID-19: Singapore confirms 42 new cases, 4 in the community

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 42 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Saturday (12 September), bringing the country’s total to 57,357.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are four cases in the community, of whom one is a Singapore permanent resident and three are work pass holders,” the ministry said.

“There are 10 imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.”

Further updates will be shared by the ministry later tonight.

This story will be updated later in the evening.

Some 99% of total cases have recovered

With 49 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Friday, 56,607 cases – or 98.8% of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 49 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 632 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 27 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

Parti Liyani case: Acquitted maid's pro-bono lawyer lauds NGOs for giving migrant workers hope

Malaysia looking to reopen border with Singapore in January: report

Singapore, Japan to set up green lane travel arrangement from 18 Sept

Marathoner Soh Rui Yong made defamatory comments about rival to gain online followers: lawyer