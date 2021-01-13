COVID-19: Singapore confirms 38 new cases, 1 in the dormitory

Pedestrians crossing a street in the rain in Singapore. (PHOTO: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore on Wednesday (13 January), taking the country’s total case count to 58,984.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted infection.

“Based on our investigations so far, the case resides in a dormitory and there is none in the community,” said the ministry.

“In addition, there are 37 imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.”

99% of total cases have recovered

With 26 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Tuesday, 58,694 cases – or 99.6 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 53 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, and one is in the intensive care unit.

A total of 170 patients – with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive – are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 29 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

