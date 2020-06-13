COVID-19: Singapore confirms 347 new cases; total surpasses 40,000

A man rides a bicycle past commercial buildings in the central business district in Singapore. (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a preliminary 347 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Saturday (13 June) noon, bringing the total number of cases past 40,000, at 40,197.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are five cases in the community, of whom two are Singaporeans/permanent residents and three are work pass holders.” said the MOH, adding that the vast majority are foreign workers living in dormitories.

The ministry added that more details will be provided in its press release issued at night.

Dozens of clusters linked to foreign worker dorms have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster of over 2,700 cases linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Sungei Tengah Lodge, Jurong Penjuru Dormitory, Tuas View Dormitory and Cassia @ Penjuru.

The five are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas.

About 10 per cent of some 400,000 such workers who live in dorms have been cleared of the infection, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo on 1 June during a press conference.

Over 20,000 infected foreign workers have recovered, she added.

The story will be updated later at night.

Over 70% of patients recovered

With 754 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Friday, 28,040 cases – 70.3 per cent of the total tally – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while two are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Over 11,546 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 25 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 10 others who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another three, including the 44-year-old male Indian national who died on Monday, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

As of 8 June, the ministry has conducted 488,695 swab tests, of which 284,963 were done on unique individuals. This translates to around 85,700 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 50,000 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

On Friday, MOH added three more public places to a list of locations – first published on 25 May – visited by infectious cases in the community for over 30 minutes.

The places are Harbourfront Centre, Waterway Point, and the POSB outlet at Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre.

The list – which excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and public transport – will be updated on a rolling 14-day basis or one incubation period.

