COVID-19: Singapore confirms 344 new cases, with seven community cases

Primary school students wearing face masks arrive at school in Singapore. (PHOTO: Then Chih Wey/Xinhua via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a preliminary 344 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Saturday (6 June) noon, bringing the total to 37,527.

Of them, the vast majority are foreign workers living in dormitories, said the ministry, while seven others are classified as cases in the community.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Based on our investigations so far, there are seven cases in the community, of whom three are Singaporeans/permanent residents and four are work pass holders,” it added.

The ministry added that more details will be provided in its press release issued at night.

Dozens of clusters linked to foreign worker dorms have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster of over 2,700 cases linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Sungei Tengah Lodge, Jurong Penjuru Dormitory, and Tuas View Dormitory.

The four are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas. Some 400,000 such workers live in dorms here in Singapore.

National Development Minister and co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry taskforce Lawrence Wong had at a 12 May press conference said that some 20,000 infected foreign workers are expected to be discharged by end-May.

This story will be updated later.

Over 24,000 cases discharged

With 305 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, a total of 24,209 – over 60 per cent of total cases here – here have fully recovered from the infection, said the MOH on Friday.

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while four are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Over 12,000 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 24 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, nine others who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and two whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Story continues

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

As of 1 June, the ministry has conducted 408,495 swab tests, of which 264,393 were done on unique individuals. This translates to around 71,700 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 46,400 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

Public places visited by community cases

The MOH has been publishing a list of locations visited by cases in the community for over 30 minutes since last Monday.

(TABLE: MOH)

This list – which excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and public transport – will be updated on a rolling 14-day basis or one incubation period, the ministry said.

As a precautionary measure, the MOH advised those who had been at these locations during the specified timings to monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They have also been urged by the ministry to visit the doctor if they develop symptoms such as cough, sore throat, as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

COVID-19: Number of unemployed residents may hit above 100,000 this year – Heng Swee Keat

NDP2020: 4 in 5 households to receive funpack costing $2.40

Singapore's 'collective indifference' to low wage workers hurts ability to cope with COVID-19: Walter Theseira

COVID-19 economic recovery taskforce does not have enough women: Sylvia Lim

COVID-19 testing at migrant worker dorms may take up to September: Gan Kim Yong