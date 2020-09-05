COVID-19: Singapore confirms 34 new cases, 3 in the community

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 34 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Saturday (5 September) afternoon, bringing the country’s total to 56,982.

Based on investigations so far, there are three new cases in the community.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are three cases in the community, of whom one is a Singaporean and two are work pass holders,” MOH said in the media release.

“There are two imported cases, both of whom had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.”

It added that more details will be provided later on Saturday evening.

This story will be updated tonight.

Over 98% of total discharged

With 146 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Friday, 56,174 cases – or 98.6 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 51 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 696 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 27 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

