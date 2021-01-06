COVID-19: Singapore confirms 31 new cases, two in the community
SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed the detection of 31 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore as of noon on Wednesday (6 January), taking the country’s total case count to 58,780.
There are two new cases of locally-transmitted infection.
“Based on our investigations so far, the cases are in the community, and there are no new cases in the dormitories,” said the ministry.
“In addition, there are 29 imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Among them, three are Singaporeans or permanent residents, and 12 are foreign domestic workers.”
Bunker tanker with COVID-19 cases quarantined, ceased operations
As of Tuesday, there are nine COVID-19 cases connected to a bunker tanker, NewOcean 6, operated by Palmstone Tankers & Trading in the port of Singapore.
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a media release on Wednesday that, in view of the COVID-19 cases onboard, the bunker tanker has been quarantined and will cease all operations until further notice. The company will also need to review all its procedures before it is allowed to resume operations.
The authority added that the first COVID-19 case on the bunker tanker was an Indonesia crew member (case 58812) who arrived in Singapore on 17 December and was tested positive for COVID-19 infection on 30 December.
MPA said that, in accordance to its procedures on crew members arriving from overseas to work onboard harbourcraft, the Indonesian crew member was tested negative on 1, 16 and 17 December before starting work on NewOcean 6 after his test result on 17 December.
All 13 remaining crew members on NewOcean 6 were quarantined from 31 December. Among them, eight other Indonesian and a Singaporean were reported by the MOH to have tested positive for COVID-19 infection from Sunday to Tuesday.
MPA said the foreign crew members onboard the bunker tanker did not disembark prior to being tested positive. The Singapore crew member is a cargo officer who certifies bunker delivery onboard the vessel.
99% of total cases have recovered
With 20 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Tuesday, 58,517 cases – or 99.6 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.
Most of the 60 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, and one is in the intensive care unit.
A total of 143 patients – with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive – are isolated and cared for at community facilities.
Apart from 29 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.
