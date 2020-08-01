COVID-19: Singapore confirms 307 new cases, one in the community

A woman wearing protective mask pushes a stroller in Singapore. (PHOTO: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily reported 307 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Saturday (1 August) noon, taking the country’s total to 52,512..

Of the new cases, one is classified as a case in the community, while five are imported cases. The remaining are foreign workers living in dorms.

“Based on our investigations so far, there is one case in the community, who is a Singaporean,” said the MOH.

“In addition, there are five imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.”

More details will be provided later at night, added the ministry.

The Ministry of Manpower said that 95 more dormitories have been cleared of COVID-19 as of Wednesday (29 July). These comprise one purpose-built dormitory (PBD), 78 factory-converted dormitories and 16 construction temporary quarters. In addition, 12 blocks for recovered workers (BRWs) in six PBDs have been cleared.

This takes the total number to 975 dormitories and 64 BRWs in 17 PBDs cleared of COVID-19. As of 28 July 2020, about 262,000 workers (approximately 85 per cent) have either recovered or have been tested to be free from the virus.

Authorities here expect to clear all dorms and workers residing in them by 7 August, with the exception of 17 standalone blocks in eight purpose-built dorms, which serve as quarantine facilities as well as 28,000 workers still serving out their isolation period.

This story will be updated later.

Over 46,400 recovered, zero in ICU

With 183 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Friday, 46,491 cases have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 136 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 5,551 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 27 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

As of 27 July, the ministry has conducted 1,321,094 swab tests, of which 616,310 were done on unique individuals. This translates to around 231,800 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 108,100 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

