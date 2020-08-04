COVID-19: Singapore confirms 295 new cases, two in the community

An automatic cleaning robot equipped with disinfectant spray attachment works in Singapore's Changi Airport. (PHOTO: Then Chih Wey/Xinhua via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 295 new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday (4 August) noon, bringing Singapore’s total to 53,346.

Of the cases, two were cases in the community, seven were imported and the remaining were foreign workers residing in dormitories.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are two cases in the community, of whom one is a Singaporean and one is a work pass holder,” the MOH said.

“In addition, there are seven imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.”

More details will be provided later at night, added the ministry.

The Ministry of Manpower said that 95 more dormitories have been cleared of COVID-19 as of Wednesday (29 July). This takes the total number to 975 dormitories and 64 blocks for recovered workers in 17 purpose-built dormitories cleared of COVID-19.

As of 28 July, about 262,000 workers (approximately 85 per cent) have either recovered or have been tested to be free from the virus. Authorities expect to clear all dorms and workers residing in them by Friday.

This story will be updated later.

More than 47,000 patients discharged; 1 in ICU

With 253 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Monday, 47,179 cases – some 88.9 per cent of the tally – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 115 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 5,730 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 27 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

