COVID-19: Singapore confirms 198 cases, 3 new clusters including ICA Building



SINGAPORE – Singapore on Friday (10 April) confirmed 198 more coronavirus cases and three new clusters.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that these clusters are a dormitory at 31 Sungei Kadut Avenue, the ICA Building (10 Kallang Road) and a renovation site at the National University Hospital (5 Lower Kent Ridge Road).

Of the 198 new cases, 79 cases are linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories and 48 are linked to non-dormitory clusters or other cases.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Some 71 cases are currently unlinked, pending contact tracing.

There are no imported cases.

Seventh death from COVID-19 complications

Case 987, an 86-year-old female Singaporean, died from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Thursday night.

She was admitted to NCID on 1 April, and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on the same day. NCID has reached out to her family and is extending assistance to them.





Cases from the public healthcare sector

Cases 1842 and 1962

They are both 26-year-old female Singaporeans who have no recent travel history to affected countries or regions, and are close contacts. Both cases are doctors at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Case 1842 reported onset of symptoms on 8 April, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on 9 April. Case 1962 reported onset of symptoms on 7 April, and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 10 April.

They are currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). Prior to hospital admission, they had gone to work but only had transient contact with patients.

Case 1943

She is a 35-year-old Singaporean who has no recent travel history to affected countries or regions. She reported onset of symptoms on 4 April, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on 9 April.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital. She is employed as a patient service associate at Hougang Polyclinic but had not gone to work since onset of symptoms.

Story continues





MORE DETAILS TO COME

Measures to combat spread of coronavirus

On Tuesday, the government passed the COVID-19 Temporary Measures Bill in Parliament, giving it the legal basis to enforce the enhanced safe distancing measures that began on the same day and will last till 4 May.

Part of these “circuit breaker” measures – announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong last Friday – include the closure of schools and most workplaces. Lee also said that Singapore will no longer discourage the public from wearing face masks.

Only essential services like food establishments, markets and supermarkets, transport, and key banking services will remain open during the month-long closure.

Separately, all Singapore residents and long-term pass holders returning from overseas apart from Hubei province must serve the 14-day stay-home notice, while those returning from Hubei must serve a 14-day quarantine. All short-term visitors are barred from entering or transiting via Singapore.

Anyone who flouts the 14-day stay-home notice by leaving the place of accommodation or residence they are serving the notice in will be subjected to steep penalties.

Patients who flout their five-day medical leave can face steep penalties such as a fine of up to $10,000 or a maximum jail term of six months, or both, according to the Infectious Diseases Act.

The same penalties also apply to those who intentionally sit on a seat or stand in a queue less than one metre away from another person in public venues.

Those on five-day sick leave or serving a stay-home notice must also wear a mask if they have to leave their place of accommodation to seek emergency medical treatment.

On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced an additional $5.1 billion Solidarity Budget to help businesses and households.

The government’s response to COVID-19 will total $59.9 billion, or about 12 per cent of Singapore’s gross domestic product.

Over 1.5m cases globally

To date, there are more than 1.5 million COVID-19 cases globally.

Almost 89,000 have died from the virus, with Italy and Spain accounting for close to 40 per cent of the total.

At over 435,000 cases, the US now holds the record of having the largest number of patients globally, followed by Spain at over 148,000 cases, Italy at almost 140,000, followed by Germany at over 113,000.

China, where the virus originated, has close to 82,000 cases and on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since it started publishing figures in January.





Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories

COVID-19: PM Lee appeals to Singaporeans to 'stay at home' in Good Friday address

COVID-19: Singapore begins active case-finding in foreign worker dormitories, swab-testing started

COVID-19: Stadiums to be shut, parents banned from leaving children with grandparents daily

COVID-19: Toh Guan Dormitory declared isolation area after 14 confirmed cases

COVID-19: 2 foreign worker dorms gazetted as social isolation areas, almost 20,000 to be under quarantine

Filthy, cramped dorms come to light as virus afflicts Singapore’s migrant workers