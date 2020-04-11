COVID-19: Singapore confirms 191 new cases, 1 more death

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - APRIL 7: People wearing protective face masks walk past a closed section in a mall on the day a 'circuit breaker' takes effect on April 7, 2020 in Singapore. The Singapore government will close all schools and most workplaces and limit social interactions and movement outside homes for at least a month to stem the spike in local coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. (Photo by Ore Huiying/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health has confirmed an additional 191 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, as well as an 8th fatality from the disease.

Imported Cases

Linked to known clusters

Linked to other cases

Pending contact tracing

Total

0

52

20

119

191



Among the linked cases, 51 cases were linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories and 21 were linked to non-dormitory clusters or other cases.

Measures to combat spread of coronavirus

On Tuesday, the government passed the COVID-19 Temporary Measures Bill in Parliament, giving it the legal basis to enforce the enhanced safe distancing measures that began on the same day and will last till 4 May.

Part of these “circuit breaker” measures – announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong last Friday – include the closure of schools and most workplaces. Lee also said that Singapore will no longer discourage the public from wearing face masks.

Only essential services like food establishments, markets and supermarkets, transport, and key banking services will remain open during the month-long closure.

In a Good Friday address, Lee appealed to Singaporeans to stay home, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in foreign worker dormitories as well as in the general population.

Separately, all Singapore residents and long-term pass holders returning from overseas apart from Hubei province must serve the 14-day stay-home notice, while those returning from Hubei must serve a 14-day quarantine. All short-term visitors are barred from entering or transiting via Singapore.

Anyone who flouts the 14-day stay-home notice by leaving the place of accommodation or residence they are serving the notice in will be subjected to steep penalties.

Patients who flout their five-day medical leave can face steep penalties such as a fine of up to $10,000 or a maximum jail term of six months, or both, according to the Infectious Diseases Act.

The same penalties also apply to those who intentionally sit on a seat or stand in a queue less than one metre away from another person in public venues.

Those on five-day sick leave or serving a stay-home notice must also wear a mask if they have to leave their place of accommodation to seek emergency medical treatment.

On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced an additional $5.1 billion Solidarity Budget to help businesses and households.

The government’s response to COVID-19 will total $59.9 billion, or about 12 per cent of Singapore’s gross domestic product.

Earlier on the Good Friday public holiday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong appealed to the public, especially the older generation, to stay at home during the circuit breaker period.

Over 1.7m cases globally

To date, there are more than 1.7 million COVID-19 cases globally.

More than 103,000 have died from the virus, with Italy and Spain accounting for more than a third of the total.

At over half a million cases, the US now holds the record of having the largest number of patients globally, followed by Spain at over 161,000 cases, Italy at over 147,000, followed by France at over 124,000.

China, where the virus originated, has close to 82,000 cases and on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since it started publishing figures in January.

