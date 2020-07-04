COVID-19: Singapore confirms 185 new cases, nine in the community

A man scans a QR code before entering a building in Singapore. (PHOTO: AP/YK Chan)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily reported 185 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Saturday (4 July) noon, bringing the total to 44,664.

Of them, nine are classified as community cases, while the remaining are foreign workers living in dormitories.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are nine cases in the community, of whom four are Singaporeans/permanent residents and 5 are work-pass holders. In addition, there is an imported case involving a Singapore permanent resident who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore,” said the MOH.

The ministry has placed 58 households residing at Block 111 Tampines Street 11 under active phone surveillance and is facilitating COVID-19 testing for them and their visitors, after it detected nine confirmed cases from two households residing at the block.

“As these households and visitors are not close contacts of the confirmed cases, they are assessed to have a low risk of being infected,” MOH said. “Of the 116 tests that have been completed so far, all the results have come back negative for COVID-19.”

The ministry added that more details will be provided in its press release issued at night.

Dormitories cleared of COVID-19

Dozens of clusters linked to foreign worker dorms have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster of 2,774 cases linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Sungei Tengah Lodge with 2,055 cases, Jurong Penjuru Dormitory with 1,809 cases, Cassia @ Penjuru with 1,474 cases and Tuas View Dormitory with 1,409 cases.

These dorms, the top five clusters with the highest number of cases here, account for over 20 per cent of the total infected workers living in dorms. Some 400,000 such workers live in such residences here.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Tuesday (30 June) that 78 more dorms have been cleared of COVID-19. These comprise 72 factory-converted dormitories and six construction temporary quarters.

In addition, three blocks for recovered workers in three purpose-built dormitories have been cleared.

This takes the total number to 241 dorms and 21 blocks for recovered workers in 14 purpose-built dorms cleared of COVID-19.

As of Monday, about 79,000 foreign workers have been cleared of COVID-19, including those residing in government-provided accommodation facilities, said the MOM. Last week, a forecast of dormitories and blocks to be cleared from now till August onwards was published on the ministry’s website.

Over 39,000 have fully recovered

With 340 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Friday, 39,769 cases have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while at least one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Thousands of patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 26 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 12 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, including the 48-year-old male Indian national, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

As of 22 June, the ministry has conducted 684,359 swab tests, of which 376,749 were done on unique individuals. This translates to around 120,100 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 66,100 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

Singapore entered Phase 2 of its reopening – with various safe distancing measures still in place – on 19 June. This phase is expected to last up to six months or longer, according to authorities.

Singapore’s General Election will take place on 10 July during this phase.

