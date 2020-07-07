COVID-19: Singapore confirms 157 new cases, 20 in the community

Visitors wearing protective mask scan a QR code for Safe Entry check-in at the Universal Studios at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore. (PHOTO: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily reported 157 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday afternoon (7 July), bringing the total to 45,140.

Of them, 20 are classified as cases in the community. Three others are imported cases, while the remaining are foreign workers living in dormitories.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are 20 cases in the community, of whom 12 are Singaporeans/permanent residents and eight are work-pass holders,” said the MOH.

“From our preliminary investigations, of these 20 cases, 12 were close contacts of earlier cases, and had already been placed on quarantine. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the other cases.

“In addition, there are three imported cases, all of whom had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.”

MOH added that further details will be shared tonight.

This story will be updated later.

Over 90% have fully recovered

With 276 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Sunday, 40,717 cases – 90.5 per cent of the total tally – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while two are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Thousands of patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 26 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 12 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, including the 48-year-old male Indian national, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

As of 29 June, the ministry has conducted 757,746 swab tests, of which 414,396 were done on unique individuals. This translates to around 132,900 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 72,700 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Manpower said in a media release that 384 more dormitories have been cleared of COVID-19 with effect from Tuesday (7 July).

These comprise one purpose-built dormitory, 345 factory-converted dormitories and 38 construction temporary quarters. In addition, 23 blocks for recovered workers in 5 purpose-built dormitories have been cleared.

This takes the total number to 625 dormitories and 44 blocks for recovered workers in 17 purpose-built dormitories cleared of COVID-19.

Singapore entered Phase 2 of its reopening – with various safe distancing measures still in place – on 19 June. This phase is expected to last up to six months or longer, according to authorities.

Singapore’s General Election will take place on 10 July during this phase.

