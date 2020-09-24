COVID-19: Singapore confirms 15 new cases, none in the community

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 15 new cases in Singapore as of Thursday (24 September) afternoon, bringing the country’s total to 57,654.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are no cases in the community,” said the ministry.

“There are five imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.”

The MOH said it would be providing more details at night.

This story will be updated later.

99% of total cases have recovered

With 29 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Wednesday, 57,291 cases – or 99.4 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 36 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 285 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 27 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

