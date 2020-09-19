COVID-19: Singapore confirms 15 new cases, 1 in the community

The Supertree Grove skyway at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Saturday (19 September) noon, bringing the country’s total to 57,558.

“Based on our investigations so far, there is one case in the community, who is a Singaporean,” said the ministry.

“There are five imported cases, who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.”

The ministry said they will be providing more details in a press release issued at night.

99% of total cases have recovered

With 32 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Friday, 57,071 cases – or 99.2 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 38 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 407 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 27 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

