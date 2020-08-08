COVID-19: Singapore confirms 132 new cases, one in the community

Healthcare staff collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing from migrant workers in Singapore. (PHOTO: Then Chih Wey/Xinhua/via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 132 new COVID-19 cases as of Saturday (8 August) noon, bringing Singapore’s total to 54,929.

Of the cases, one is a case in the community, six were imported and the remaining were foreign workers residing in a few standalone blocks in the dormitories that serve as quarantine facilities.

“Based on our investigations so far, there is one case in the community, who is a Singaporean,” said the MOH.

“In addition, there are six imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.”

More details will be provided later at night, added the ministry.

The Ministry of Manpower said that as of Monday (3 August), about 273,000 migrant workers, constituting about 89 per cent of those living in worker dormitories, have either recovered or have been tested to be free from COVID-19.

A total of 1,109 dormitories, as well as 52 blocks for recovered workers (BRWs) in 14 purpose-built dormitories (PBDs), have also been declared cleared of COVID-19.

In the past week, 127 dormitories – comprising 114 factory-converted dormitories and 13 construction temporary quarters – as well as 35 BRWs in 12 PBDs have been cleared.

This story will be updated later.

Over 48,300 discharged; none in ICU

With 281 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Friday, 48,312 cases – some 88 per cent of the tally – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 124 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 6,334 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 27 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

