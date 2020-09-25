COVID-19: Singapore confirms 11 new cases, none in the community

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 11 new cases in Singapore as of Friday (25 September) afternoon, bringing the country’s total to 57,665.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are no cases in the community,” said the ministry.

“There are two imported cases, who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.”

The MOH said it would be providing more details at night.

This story will be updated later.

99% of total cases have recovered

With 42 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Thursday, 57,333 cases – or 99.4 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 28 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 266 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 27 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

New business travel arrangement between Singapore and Japan for work-pass holders

Migrant worker diagnosed with COVID-19 had made 2 videos before falling to his death at KTPH

Woman who let man into flat to take exam during circuit breaker fined $3,700

Six servicemen fined by military court in relation to death of CFC Dave Lee