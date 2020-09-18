COVID-19: Singapore confirms 11 new cases, lowest since 12 March

People eat at tables installed with plexiglass dividers at a food court in Singapore. (PHOTO: Reuters/Edgar Su)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore – the lowest since 12 March – as of Friday (18 September) noon, bringing the country’s total to 57,543.

“Based on our investigations so far, there is one case in the community, who is a Singaporean,” said the ministry.

“There is one imported case, who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.”

The ministry said they will be providing more details in a press release issued at night.

This story will be updated later.

99% of total cases have recovered

With 84 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Thursday, 57,039 cases – or 99 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 43 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 423 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 27 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

