COVID-19: Singapore confirms 11 new cases, 2 in the community

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Tuesday (6 October) noon, taking the country’s total to 57,830.

“Based on our investigations so far, two are in the community, and five reside in dormitories,” said the ministry.

“In addition, there are four imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.”

More details will be released at night, added the ministry.

This story will be updated later.

99% of total cases have recovered

With 22 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Monday, 57,597 cases – or 99.6 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 42 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 153 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 27 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

