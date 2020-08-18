COVID-19: Singapore confirms 100 new cases, one in the community

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed another 100 COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Tuesday (18 August), taking the country’s total to 55,938.

Of them, one is a community case, while two are imported cases. The remaining cases are work permit holders living in dormitories currently under quarantine.

“Based on our investigations so far, there is one case in the community, who is a Singaporean,” said the MOH.

“In addition, there are two imported cases, who had both been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.”

More details will be shared in a press release issued at night, it added.

This story will be updated later.

Over 52,000 discharged; none in ICU

A total of 397 more patients were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Monday. In all, 52,350 – some 94 per cent of the tally – have fully recovered from the infection and been discharged.

Most of the 82 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

A total of 3,379 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These patients have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Apart from 27 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

