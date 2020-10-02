COVID-19: Singapore confirms 10 new cases, 1 in the community

A youth plays skateboard at the shopping district of Orchard Road in Singapore. (PHOTO: Reuters/Edgar Su)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases as of Friday (2 October) noon, taking Singapore’s total case count to 57,794.

“Based on our investigations so far, there is one case in the community, who is a work-pass holder,” said the ministry.

“There are five imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.”

More details will be available in a press release issued later, added the ministry.

This story will be updated later.

99% of total cases have recovered

With 24 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Thursday, 57,512 cases – or 99.5 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 44 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 201 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 27 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

