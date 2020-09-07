Take Covid-19 seriously again or face a bumpy ride, says senior health official

Coronavirus must be taken very seriously again or the UK will face “a bumpy ride over the next few months”, a deputy chief medical officer has warned after a “big change” in infections.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said on Monday that the public had “relaxed too much” over the summer and described the rising number of cases were of “great concern”.

The deputy chief medical officer for England issued the warning as Caerphilly in south Wales prepared to be placed under local lockdown and stricter measures were extended in Scotland.

There were a further 2,948 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Monday, following the 2,988 reported on Sunday, which was the largest daily figure since May.

In an interview with journalists, Prof Van-Tam said: “This is a big change.

“It’s now consistent over two days and it’s of great concern at this point.

“We’ve been able to relax a bit over the summer, the disease levels have been really quite low in the UK through the summer but these latest figures really show us that much as people might like to say ‘oh well it’s gone away’ – this hasn’t gone away.

“And if we’re not careful, if we don’t take this incredibly seriously from this point in we’re going to have a bumpy ride over the next few months.”

Deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam

He said that the rise is “much more marked” in the 17-21 age group, but noted there is a “more general and creeping geographic trend” across the UK.

“People have relaxed too much,” Prof Van-Tam said. “Now is the time for us to re-engage and realise that this is a continuing threat to us.”

He urged politicians and public health officials to think how to manage the crisis not in the short term but through “the next six months and how we get through this until the spring”.

The professor added that it was “clear” that the level of compliance with restrictions “is very variable indeed”.

Earlier in the day, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the recent increase in cases was “concerning” and said that “nobody wants to see a second wave”.