COVID-19 in Sask.: Weekly new cases trend downward, 1.7 million total vaccines doses given

Since peaking the week of Oct. 4, the weekly number of new cases has decreased weekly to a low that Saskatchewan hasn't had since mid-August.

There have been 774 new daily cases from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, according to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard — a fraction of the 3,399 cases reported in the week of Oct. 4. There were 753 new cases in recorded the week of Aug. 9 as cases trended upward.

The province reported 110 new daily cases on Sunday, contributing to the 79,497 total cases documented since the pandemic began.

Of them, about one in four — 28 of the 110 cases — are children under 12 years old and ineligible for the vaccine. A little more than half of new cases who were eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

The new cases are located in the following health zones:

Far northwest: one.

Northwest: six.

North central: 26.

Northeast: four.

Saskatoon: 24.

Central west: two.

Central east: seven.

Regina: 18.

South west: two.

South central: two.

Southeast: 13.

Residence information was pending for five other cases.

On Saturday, the province noted there was a data transfer issue that had skewed the COVID-19 test numbers issued that day. Those were included in Sunday's update, it said.

Saskatchewan had one more death reported, bringing the total to 894.

COVID-19 in Saskatchewan by the numbers

There are now 1,245 active cases — 79 cases fewer than the day before, and about 71 per cent fewer than a month ago on Oct. 14 when there were 4,294 active cases.

More than nine in 10 of the 168 patients in Saskatchewan hospitals are not fully vaccinated, according to the province's Sunday update.

There are 45 patients in intensive care in the province and 12 people in Ontario ICUs, who are not included in the total number of hospital patients.

Saskatchewan recorded 1,576 new COVID-19 tests, totalling 1,251,772 since the pandemic began.

Vaccines in Saskatchewan

There were 2,048 new doses on Sunday, for a total of a little more than 1.7 million shots.

The majority of new doses were second shots — 1,552 — and the remaining 496 shots were first doses.

Percentage of eligible Saskatchewan residents by vaccine dose

Saskatchewan has recorded 881,046 first doses and 819,070 second doses since the beginning of the pandemic.

That means 86.5 per cent of the population have received one dose and 80.4 per cent have received two vaccine shots.