COVID-19 in Sask.: Record-breaking hospitalizations reported every day for a week

COVID-19 testing at Evraz Place in Regina. The seven-day average of daily new cases has now risen to 477, or 39.6 new cases per 100,000 people. (Matthew Howard/CBC - image credit)

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan continued to rise on Saturday, with 492 new cases reported.

Four more people have died from the illness, according to the latest update on the province's online COVID-19 dashboard. There have now been 667 COVID-19 deaths in Saskatchewan since the pandemic began.

Almost a third of the new cases (31 per cent) are in the 20 to 39 age group, the update said.

The province is now reporting 4,751 active COVID-19 cases, up by 17 from the day before and a nearly 200 per cent increase from this time last month.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 477, or 39.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

Saskatchewan reported a record-breaking 282 people in hospital on Saturday, including 63 in intensive care — also a record number.

Saturday's update marks a full week in which Saskatchewan's record for COVID-19 hospitalizations has been broken daily.

Approximately 80 per cent of those hospitalized as of Saturday were not fully vaccinated, the province's update says.

The new cases reported Saturday are located in the following zones:

Far northwest: 28.

Far north central: one.

Far northeast: 16.

Northwest: 85.

North central: 30.

Northeast: 15.

Saskatoon: 127.

Central west: 11.

Central east: 20.

Regina: 47.

Southwest: 32.

South central: 20.

Southeast: 32.

Location information was pending for 28 more cases.

A total of 1,113,989 COVID-19 tests have now been performed in Saskatchewan.