COVID-19 in Sask.: As ICU numbers spike, province sees 3rd-deadliest day of pandemic

Another 12 COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Friday in Saskatchewan, making it the province's third-deadliest day of the pandemic. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images - image credit)

Saskatchewan health officials reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, making it the third-deadliest day the province has seen since the start of the pandemic.

The Regina and northwest zones each saw four deaths, while the Saskatoon, southwest, southeast and south central regions posted one each.

The number of patients in intensive care with the illness also climbed on Friday, increasing to 80 from 76 the day before.

As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, six ICU patients had been transferred to Ontario, the province said.

Health officials also listed another 228 people with COVID-19 as receiving inpatient care, according to the province's online dashboard.

Out of the 308 people hospitalized with the illness in Saskatchewan Friday, 73 per cent were not fully vaccinated, the province said.

COVID-19 in Saskatchewan by the numbers

Another 300 COVID-19 cases were also reported Friday — roughly one-third of them in kids 11 and under, according to the dashboard.

The Saskatoon area saw the most new positive tests, at 78, followed by the southeast region (which includes Weyburn and Estevan) at 43 and the Regina zone at 38.

Other COVID-19 cases per region:

East central: 32.

Northwest: 25.

Far northeast: 20.

North central: 16.

South central: 12.

Northeast: six.

West central: five.

Far northwest: three.

Residence information was pending for 22 cases.

COVID-19 test positivity in Saskatchewan

There were 3,135 COVID-19 cases considered active in Saskatchewan, as of Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases sat at 312 per day, or 25.9 new cases per 100,000 people.

Health officials also said Friday another 4,216 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered. Roughly 78 per cent of people eligible for vaccination (those 12 and older) in the province are now fully vaccinated, according to CBC's vaccination tracker.

Daily vaccination progress in Saskatchewan