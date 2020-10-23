COVID-19 in Sask: Friday exposure list includes Regina Costco, Saskatoon's Outlaws Bar

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has released its list of potential COVID-19 exposures for Friday.
Public health officials release a list when they are unsure they have contacted all people who may have been exposed to the virus.
Anyone who was at the businesses during the specific days at the specific times is asked to self-monitor for 14 days. If they have had or develop symptoms, they are asked to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 or their family doctor to arrange for testing.
Regina
- Costco, 2110 Anaquod Road
- Oct. 14 from 4 to 5 p.m. CST
- Planet Fitness, 3112 Quance Street
- Oct. 15 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. CST
- Walmart, 4500 Gordon Road
- Oct. 15 from 4:30 to 4:45 p.m. CST
- Wholesale Club, 921 Broad Street
- Oct. 15 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. CST
- Structube, 4890 Gordon Road
- Oct. 16 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. CST
- Lowe's Home Improvement, 4555 Gordon Road
- Oct. 16 from 1:30 to 2 p.m. CST
- Bed, Bath and Beyond, 3855 Gordon Road
- Oct. 16 from 2 to 2:20 p.m. CST
- Michael's, 2088 Prince of Wales Drive
- Oct. 16 from 2:30 to 3 p.m. CST
- Brewed Awakening, 3115 Woodhams Drive
- Oct. 16 from 3 to 3:20 p.m. CST
- Planet Fitness, 3112 Quance Street
- Oct. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. CST
- Original Joe's Restaurant and Bar, 3806 Albert Street
- Oct. 16 from 8 to 10:30 p.m. CST
- Winners, 2135 Prince of Wales Drive
- Oct. 17 from 4 to 5:15 p.m. CST
- Metro Liquor, 3705 Chuka Boulevard
- Oct. 17 from 5:30 to 5:50 p.m. CST
- Save-On Foods, 3701 Chuka Boulevard
- Oct. 18 from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. CST
- Farmer Jane Cannabis, 3881 Rochdale Boulevard
- Oct. 18 from 5 to 10:30 p.m. CST
Saskatoon
- Outlaws Country Bar, 710 Idylwyld Drive North
- Oct. 10 from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m. CST
- Hudsons Canada Pub, 401 21st Street East
- Oct. 14 from 4 to 11 p.m. CST
- Old Spaghetti Factory, 221 Idylwyld Drive North
- Oct. 16 from 3 to 10 p.m. CST
- Copper Mug Pub and Eatery, 1301 Eighth Street East
- Oct. 16 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. CST
Prince Albert
- Canadian Tire, 3725 Second Avenue West
- Oct. 9 from 8 to 9 a.m. CST
- SuperStore, 591 15th Street East
- Oct. 9 from 12 to 5 p.m. CST
- Save-on Foods Cornerstone, 801 15th Street East
- Oct. 9 from 3 to 4 p.m. CST
- Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST
- Petro Canada Gas Station, Sixth Avenue East
- Oct. 10 from 3 to 4 p.m. CST
- Oct. 11 from 3 to 4 p.m. CST
- Co-op Grocery Cornerstone, 777 15th Street East
- Oct. 11 from 3 to 4 p.m. CST
- Oct. 12 from 5 to 6 p.m. CST
- Oct. 13 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. CST
- Oct. 14 from 3:30 to 4 p.m. CST
- JP's Confectionary, 1928 Central Avenue
- Oct. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST
- Oct. 14 from 11:30 to 1 p.m. CST
- Co-op Gas Bar, 228 16th Street West
- Oct. 15 from 6 to 7 a.m. CST
- SaskPro CrossFit, 365 Marquis Road West
- Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. CST
- Carnival Bingo 3205 Sixth Avenue East
- Oct. 15 from 7 to 9:45 p.m. CST
- Co-op Gas Bar, 3600 Fifth Avenue East
- Oct. 20, no time available
- Dollarama Cornerstone, 801 15th Street East
- Oct. 20 from 5 to 6 p.m. CST
- Walmart Cornerstone, 801 15th Street East
- Oct. 20 from 5 to 6 p.m. CST
Lloydminster
- Giant Tiger, 4719 50th Avenue
- Oct. 13 from 12 to 12:30 p.m. CST
- Co-op Grocery Store, 3606 50th Avenue
- Oct. 13 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. CST
Martinsville
- Caesar Mill Restaurant, 1-323 Centennial Drive South
- Oct. 14 from 6 to 7 p.m. CST
Shellbrook
- Arnie's Grill, 133 Main Street
- Oct. 13 from 7 to 9 a.m. CST
- Oct. 14 from 7 to 9 a.m. CST
- Oct. 15 from 7 to 9 a.m. CST