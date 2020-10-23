COVID-19 in Sask: Friday exposure list includes Regina Costco, Saskatoon's Outlaws Bar

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has released its list of potential COVID-19 exposures for Friday.

Public health officials release a list when they are unsure they have contacted all people who may have been exposed to the virus.

Anyone who was at the businesses during the specific days at the specific times is asked to self-monitor for 14 days. If they have had or develop symptoms, they are asked to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 or their family doctor to arrange for testing.

Regina

Costco, 2110 Anaquod Road Oct. 14 from 4 to 5 p.m. CST

Planet Fitness, 3112 Quance Street Oct. 15 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. CST

Walmart, 4500 Gordon Road Oct. 15 from 4:30 to 4:45 p.m. CST

Wholesale Club, 921 Broad Street Oct. 15 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. CST

Structube, 4890 Gordon Road Oct. 16 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. CST

Lowe's Home Improvement, 4555 Gordon Road Oct. 16 from 1:30 to 2 p.m. CST

Bed, Bath and Beyond, 3855 Gordon Road Oct. 16 from 2 to 2:20 p.m. CST

Michael's, 2088 Prince of Wales Drive Oct. 16 from 2:30 to 3 p.m. CST

Brewed Awakening, 3115 Woodhams Drive Oct. 16 from 3 to 3:20 p.m. CST

Planet Fitness, 3112 Quance Street Oct. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. CST

Original Joe's Restaurant and Bar, 3806 Albert Street Oct. 16 from 8 to 10:30 p.m. CST

Winners, 2135 Prince of Wales Drive Oct. 17 from 4 to 5:15 p.m. CST

Metro Liquor, 3705 Chuka Boulevard Oct. 17 from 5:30 to 5:50 p.m. CST

Save-On Foods, 3701 Chuka Boulevard Oct. 18 from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. CST

Farmer Jane Cannabis, 3881 Rochdale Boulevard Oct. 18 from 5 to 10:30 p.m. CST



Saskatoon

Outlaws Country Bar, 710 Idylwyld Drive North Oct. 10 from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m. CST

Hudsons Canada Pub, 401 21st Street East Oct. 14 from 4 to 11 p.m. CST

Old Spaghetti Factory, 221 Idylwyld Drive North Oct. 16 from 3 to 10 p.m. CST

Copper Mug Pub and Eatery, 1301 Eighth Street East Oct. 16 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. CST



Prince Albert

Canadian Tire, 3725 Second Avenue West Oct. 9 from 8 to 9 a.m. CST

SuperStore, 591 15th Street East Oct. 9 from 12 to 5 p.m. CST

Save-on Foods Cornerstone, 801 15th Street East Oct. 9 from 3 to 4 p.m. CST Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST

Petro Canada Gas Station, Sixth Avenue East Oct. 10 from 3 to 4 p.m. CST Oct. 11 from 3 to 4 p.m. CST

Co-op Grocery Cornerstone, 777 15th Street East Oct. 11 from 3 to 4 p.m. CST Oct. 12 from 5 to 6 p.m. CST Oct. 13 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. CST Oct. 14 from 3:30 to 4 p.m. CST

JP's Confectionary, 1928 Central Avenue Oct. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST Oct. 14 from 11:30 to 1 p.m. CST

Co-op Gas Bar, 228 16th Street West Oct. 15 from 6 to 7 a.m. CST

SaskPro CrossFit, 365 Marquis Road West Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. CST

Carnival Bingo 3205 Sixth Avenue East Oct. 15 from 7 to 9:45 p.m. CST

Co-op Gas Bar, 3600 Fifth Avenue East Oct. 20, no time available

Dollarama Cornerstone, 801 15th Street East Oct. 20 from 5 to 6 p.m. CST

Walmart Cornerstone, 801 15th Street East Oct. 20 from 5 to 6 p.m. CST



Lloydminster

Giant Tiger, 4719 50th Avenue Oct. 13 from 12 to 12:30 p.m. CST

Co-op Grocery Store, 3606 50th Avenue Oct. 13 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. CST



Martinsville

Caesar Mill Restaurant, 1-323 Centennial Drive South Oct. 14 from 6 to 7 p.m. CST



Shellbrook